Daylight Savings Time serves as a reminder to check smoke alarms

HARLINGEN, Texas — When Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 14, adjusting the clock is not the only thing to look out for.

Firefighters said it is also the time to test your home smoke alarms. They said nearly two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm.

Smoke alarms that are working properly alert people more quickly in the event of a fire, and give them time to escape safely.

Firefighters recommend replacing smoke alarms that are older than 10 years old. They advise for maximum safety, install a combination photoelectric/ionization smoke alarm outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home.

