HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daylight saving time is right around the corner and longer days mean shorter nights.

Standard time will give way to daylight saving time on March 13 at 2 a.m. in just about every state in the U.S. However, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not honor the clock change and will get to stay on their current time.

Daylight saving time will open the way for later sunsets in the months ahead but also means a loss of an hour during the weekend when the time change occurs.

Research shows the disruption can have negative impacts on people’s health, including sleep loss and heart problems. Tinkering with the body’s internal clock, which in turn is linked to obesity, depression, and diabetes, among other issues, the Associated Press reports.

Currently, in Congress, there are bills that have sat in committees for months to do away with DST, unless something changes, most of the U.S. will “fall back” into standard time again on Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.