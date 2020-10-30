Daylight saving time can be bad for your health

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Most people are used to waking up when the sun is coming up.

They do that for spring, summer and half of fall but that comes to an end in November, the first Sunday of November, when daylight savings times comes to an end.

Now we get an extra hour of sleep on that Sunday, but that comes with a trade-off to your mental and physical health.

“Because of the extra hour, your body can’t actually use the fact that you’re sleeping longer, and because of that you actually wake up still feeling a little bit sluggish,” said Dr. Bright Odei, a family physician with Valley Baptist physician network.

Dr. Odei says that its important to maintain your usual morning and evening routines during the days leading up to the end of daylight saving time and to not try and compensate by waking up or going to bed at a different time, as that could affect your mental health and alertness.

The impact of this is often felt on the roads the day after the time shift.

“The Monday morning after the shifts, there is an increased rate of traffic, worse traffic accidents,” said Odei.

Dr. Odei says that on top of being more alert, good sleep is important to a healthy immune system, something that is very important during this pandemic.

“If you notice any changes in your overall health, overall situation, please don’t hesitate to reach out,” said Odei.