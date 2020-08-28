Day program provides help for working parents during virtual learning

Right now, many parents are stuck between going back to work or supervising their kids while virtual learning.

“For me when I’m sitting in one place all day it’s not interesting I don’t learn anything but here we’re moving around and I want to learn,” said one of the students.

A program at the Mcallen Boys and Girls Club is allowing kids to do their school work, supervised.

” A lot of our parents were worried about their jobs because kids were going to be home learning virtually and didn’t have supervision. Another thing was that some families may not have access to WI-FI,” said Yirla Gonzalez Nolan, the club’s Chief Development Officer.

She said the program aims to give children some type of normalcy back while providing educational help.

” There’s always somebody supervising them, our youth development professionals just in case kids need any help with their virtual help,” said Gonzalez.

It’s a lot like a normal day at school where kids get to socialize, exercise, and learn with masks and social distancing required, she added.

” Any other regular year , our numbers would be much higher but since we are following a lot of our guidelines the most that we’ll have at each of our centers is 100 children.”

As you walk in you’ll be required to get a temperature check, then routed to wash your hands.

“Children do get their temperature checked a second time in the middle of the day just to make sure nothing has changed. They do wash their hands throughout the day, it’s about one time an hour,” Gonzalez said.

The cost of the program is $100, covering the next five weeks before schools possibly resume in person learning. It’s open to all students in any local school district.

To learn more visit https://bgcmcallen.net/