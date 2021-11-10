‘Day of Giving’: BISD sponsors donation drive for students in need

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District will be sponsoring a “Day of Giving,” a donation drive for local homeless students.

The BISD Youth Connection Project will be sponsoring the event that will take place on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homeless students are in need of a variety of products including school uniforms, supplies, snacks, and hygiene products.

BISD school uniforms include polo styles shirts, jeans, tennis shoes, socks, and undergarments.

Suggested Snack Items:

  • Juices (Individual Size)
  • Canned Goods (Spaghetti, Soup, Ravioli)
  • Canned Meats (Tuna, Chicken, Vienna Sausages)
  • Cup of Noodles/Top Ramen
  • Pudding/Apple Sauce (Individual Size)
  • Fruit Cups
  • Fruit Bars
  • Granola Bars
  • Cookies & Crackers
  • Pop Tarts

Suggested Hygiene Products:

  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body Wash
  • Deodorant
  • Hand Soap
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Detergent
  • Baby Wipes

Individuals interested in donating can drop off donations to the following locations:

  • Walmart at 2721 Boca Chica Boulevard.
  • Walmart at 2205 East Ruben Torres Boulevard.
  • Walmart st 3500 West Alton Gloor Boulevard.

