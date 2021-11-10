‘Day of Giving’: BISD sponsors donation drive for students in need

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District will be sponsoring a “Day of Giving,” a donation drive for local homeless students.
The BISD Youth Connection Project will be sponsoring the event that will take place on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Homeless students are in need of a variety of products including school uniforms, supplies, snacks, and hygiene products.
BISD school uniforms include polo styles shirts, jeans, tennis shoes, socks, and undergarments.
Suggested Snack Items:
- Juices (Individual Size)
- Canned Goods (Spaghetti, Soup, Ravioli)
- Canned Meats (Tuna, Chicken, Vienna Sausages)
- Cup of Noodles/Top Ramen
- Pudding/Apple Sauce (Individual Size)
- Fruit Cups
- Fruit Bars
- Granola Bars
- Cookies & Crackers
- Pop Tarts
Suggested Hygiene Products:
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Body Wash
- Deodorant
- Hand Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Detergent
- Baby Wipes
Individuals interested in donating can drop off donations to the following locations:
- Walmart at 2721 Boca Chica Boulevard.
- Walmart at 2205 East Ruben Torres Boulevard.
- Walmart st 3500 West Alton Gloor Boulevard.