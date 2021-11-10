‘Day of Giving’: BISD sponsors donation drive for students in need

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District will be sponsoring a “Day of Giving,” a donation drive for local homeless students.

The BISD Youth Connection Project will be sponsoring the event that will take place on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homeless students are in need of a variety of products including school uniforms, supplies, snacks, and hygiene products.

BISD school uniforms include polo styles shirts, jeans, tennis shoes, socks, and undergarments.

Suggested Snack Items:

Juices (Individual Size)

Canned Goods (Spaghetti, Soup, Ravioli)

Canned Meats (Tuna, Chicken, Vienna Sausages)

Cup of Noodles/Top Ramen

Pudding/Apple Sauce (Individual Size)

Fruit Cups

Fruit Bars

Granola Bars

Cookies & Crackers

Pop Tarts

Suggested Hygiene Products:

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant

Hand Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Detergent

Baby Wipes

Individuals interested in donating can drop off donations to the following locations: