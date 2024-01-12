EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of Victor Godinez, accused in the 2019 killing of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Mosies Sanchez, has taken a break for the weekend.

On its fifth day, the jury saw two body cam videos from inside an ambulance as Godinez was taken from the location of his apprehension to a local hospital.

Godinez is heard yelling and wooping in the video. He even asks about the trooper he is accused of shooting on April 6, 2019. Godinez says he shot the tooper and he fell. He asked if the trooper was OK.

Godinez, with handcuffs on, was able to move his hands in the ambulance. The defense noted he told the state trooper to secure his “Sig,” meaning his weapon.

The trooper’s weapon was noted to be next to Godinez inside the ambulance. The defense also asked a DPS trooper if he had read the suspect his Miranda rights. The DPS trooper replied “no.”

Godinez faces one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder for a shootout with Edinburg PD officers the night he was taken into custody.