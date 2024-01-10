EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of killing a DPS trooper has entered its third day.

Victor Godinez is facing a charge of capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

Jurors in the 389th district courtroom heard from a witness Wednesday morning, who worked at UTRGV and lived in Edinburg, near where the shooting took place.

The man testified to finding a speed loader for a firearm in his backyard.

Additionally, jurors heard from another man who lived in Edinburg, who went out to lock the doors of his car when he saw the commotion from police. The man said he saw someone walking on the other side of the street barefoot and flagged down police. Soon after, he heard an exchange of gunfire.

Sanchez’s wife took the stand Tuesday, and testified that she never left her husband’s side during the four month span from when he was shot to when he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to a major collision in Edinburg. Sanchez, along with two other officers, chased Godinez who had fled the scene.

Godinez allegedly shot at Sanchez and the other officers before being taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder before one of the charges was upgraded following Sanchez’s death four months later.