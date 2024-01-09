EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday marks the second day of the capital murder trial for Victor Godinez, the man accused of killing Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

At the end of Monday’s testimony, prosecutors played the body camera footage worn by Sanchez on the day of the shooting. In the courtroom, it was explained that the body camera is supposed to begin recording when the troopers red and blue lights are activated. However, a DPS witness testified that there was a malfunction with Sanchez’s camera that day that did not allow it to turn on automatically.

Investigators had to manually retrieve the missing footage from the hard drive and the camera was activated manually by medical personnel who treated Sanchez at the scene.

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to an accident in Edinburg. Sanchez, along with two other officers, chased Godinez who had fled the scene.

Godinez then shot at Sanchez and the two other officers, previous ValleyCentral reports stated. Godinez was taken into custody on three counts of attempted capital murder, but one of the charges was upgraded after Sanchez died four months later following complications from surgery.

