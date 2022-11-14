McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set out to create the perfect hot chicken by searching, tasting and frying,” according to the company’s website.

The company launched with $900 with a tiny stand in East Hollywood and has since grown to full-fledge restaurants across 17 states — and several international locations.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a location in McAllen. (Courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken)

The new McAllen restaurant at 3620 W. Expressway 83, Suite 150, will open Friday, Nov. 18.

The company was already reaching out to local media and influencers to get “a peek at the insanely cool interior, and have a taste of one of the hottest restaurant concepts in the country.”

After its opening Friday, its hours will then be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has restaurants in other Texas communities, including Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Houston, Missouri City, Plano and Waco. The McAllen location will be the first in the Rio Grande Valley.