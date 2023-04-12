Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a restaurant in McAllen. (Courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dave’s Hot Chicken will be coming to Edinburg, making it the second location in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Texas licensing records, the new restaurant will be located at 121 E. Trenton Road. This comes after its McAllen store opened in November 2022.

Records show that the construction of the restaurant will begin in July, and is expected to be completed in April 2024.

The restaurant offers chicken with varying degrees of spice, ranging from reaper to no spice at all.

Outside of McAllen, Dave’s Hot Chicken has other locations throughout Texas, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and College Station.