MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The dates for the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo were announced Thursday.

The 85th annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo will take place March 7 through 17 in Mercedes.

This year, the livestock show added an extra extreme bull riding event, according to Luis Saldana, the Executive Director of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. Additionally, the rodeo will be televised nationally for the first time, he said.

There will be live music at the show as well, including a Taylor Swift “Red” tribute as part of the lineup.

“We would love to have everyone come out and celebrate with us,” Saldana said. “It’s rodeo time, so put your boots on, put your hat on and come see us in March.”