Dangerous winter weather for RGV Thursday and Friday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front has moved through the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning and it will bring significant change to the weather scene.

Now is the time to prepare and plan a way to keep your pets warm and dry while also going to the closet to find your coats, hats, and gloves.

The real story is behind the front. Cold air will keep plowing south while moisture will slip in and over from Mexico forming thick clouds producing plenty of light rain, mist, and drizzle. This cold and wet combination will start Thursday morning and peak Friday morning.

From Thursday night to Friday morning the RGV will experience gusty north winds. Temperatures falling through the 30s, and that wind and cold combo will make it feel like 22 degrees on your skin Friday morning.

There will be a high chance for sleet and freezing rain mixing in with rain Thursday night through Friday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 3 a.m. until noon Friday for all but coastal Cameron and Willacy counties.

Saturday morning will be close to freezing with a start in the mid-30s but winds will be weaker and the chance for rain will be drying up.