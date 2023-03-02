HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aggressive storm system is moving across a wide swath of Texas this evening and overnight generating a serious threat of severe weather.

The tail of the beast moves through the RGV overnight

Areas north of San Antonio, Houston and across the ArkLaTex (including Dallas) will be under the gun for very strong storms producing hail, flooding rain and tornadoes.

Strong wind gusts across the Rio Grande Valley overnight

As the cold front, leading edge of cooler air, slips through the Valley overnight you can expect a dramatic wind shift with some gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour.

No storms, or even rain, are expected anywhere along Deep South Texas with this system; just windy, cooler and dyer.

No burning early Friday morning

The dryer air blowing in will trigger a fire weather warning for the entire Rio Grande Valley from 10 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Friday.