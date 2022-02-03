HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 12 p.m., light drizzle is falling throughout the Rio Grande Valley with winds gusting out of the north at 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening into the low 30s, falling below freezing for some locations. As winds will continue to gust out of the north at 20-25 mph in the overnight hours, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory that will be in effect through 1 p.m. Friday.

A Freeze Warning is now in effect for Willacy, northern Hidalgo, and Starr counties through 10 a.m. Friday morning. Temperatures in these areas will remain at or below freezing for several hours.

Isolated precipitation in the form of a few ice pellets is possible Friday morning with most of the heavy wintry precipitation expected to remain north of the Rio Grande Valley.