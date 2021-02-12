Dangerous cold set to arrive early next week

HARLINGEN (KVEO) -If you have stepped outside, you surely have felt the recent drop in temperatures.

All-day temperatures have remained in the upper 30s and low 40s, with drizzle and overall raw feelings. Expect more of the same Friday, with lows in the upper 30s, damp conditions, and wind chills into the low 30s.

This cool, damp, raw weather will continue into Sunday afternoon. The weather will then take a turn for the worse Sunday night into Monday. This is when an arctic blast arrives to the Rio Grande Valley.

This will bring cold temperatures and the chance for freezing rain/drizzle and/or sleet, especially in Ranch Country. Additionally, wind chills will be ranging from single digits to teens.





During this time, travel will not be encouraged due to icy roadways, especially on overpasses and bridges. Remember bridges and overpasses freeze faster than the other roadways.

As Monday continues, the skies will begin to clear allowing for the coldest air to arrive to the Rio Grande Valley. This in part will be increased from a strong radiational cooling event. Look for actual temperatures to drop into the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens.





This will be the most impactful time to remember the 4 P’s. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Remember to leave a pipe dripping, check on your neighbors, and bring the pets inside.