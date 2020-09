MISSION, Texas — The Outta Town Dance Hall announced a cupcake drive-thru and donation collection on behalf of Lt. Javier Ramon of the Mission police department.

The dance hall invites the public on Saturday, Sept. 12 to assist the Ramon Family with travel and medical expenses.

The cupcake drive-thru will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 204 Elida Street.

For more information contact 956-584-1812.