MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys.

Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations.

“We couldn’t be happier about a partnership that connects us to one of our biggest fan bases,” Eric Sudol of the Dallas Cowboys said.

The McAllen-Cowboys partnership offers fans a chance to win a Cowboys travel package, game tickets, photo experiences, and special appearances from Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, players and legends.

“McAllen International Airport is always looking for new ways to connect our travelers with relevant experiences,” Elizabeth Suarez, Director of McAllen International Airport said.

Fans can stay connected with future themed events and giveaways through McAllen International Airport social media accounts.