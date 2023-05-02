EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bert Ogden Buick-GMC dealership in Edinburg earned a prestigious Dealer of the Year Award.

The dealership, located on 4216 S. Expressway in Edinburg, is one of five Buick GMC dealers in the United States to win the award for 2022. The Dealer of the Year Award is the dealership’s second consecutive achievement.

“It feels fantastic,” Bob Vacker, Chairman of the Board and Chief Performance Officer of the Bert Ogden Auto Group said. “It’s one of the most prestigious awards you can get from General Motors.”

Vacker said the Bert Ogden team has dedicated time to putting customers first and doing what they cam to help everyone that walks in their dealership doors.

“We’ve been here 43 years,” Vacker said. “It takes a lot of time. Build up customer base, but it takes good employees. We’re very proud.”

Only 3% of dealers in the nation earn the award. The auto group plans to raise the bar to continue earning the honorable award.

“To win this award, you have to be in the top as far as volume and customer service,” Billy Kelley, General Manager of the Buick-GMC dealership said. “In order for us to continue, we’re gonna have to continue to grow, continue to sell more cars and continue to do a good job serving our customers.”