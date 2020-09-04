Dairy Queen rewards safe drivers with a free soft serve cone

HARLINGEN, Texas — Dairy Queen is reminding drivers to stay safe with a partnership with Safe2Save.

The two organizations are rewarding the public who do not text and drive.

Users of the Safe2Save app can earn points by not using their phones while they drive. With enough points earned, users will be eligible for a free soft serve cone from Dairy Queen.

Marci Corry, founder and chairman Safe2Save, “When you think of Texas Dairy Queen, you think the stop sign of Texas. It is a place you think of when you go on road trips. Now they want people to be reminded to drive safe.”

Safe2Save is a rewards-based incentive app which works to end distracted driving. Users are rewarded with points for not using their phone while driving.