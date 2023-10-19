HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are trading Spoons for Smiles.

Visit any Dairy Queen in the Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 21 and when buying your favorite Blizzard Treat, DQ will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas.

Teresa Rodriguez with Driscoll Children’s Hospital says they will be opening a new location in Edinburg to better serve the Rio Grande Valley. The new facility is scheduled to open in May 2024.

“Whatever you contribute on Saturday, will stay here in Texas to serve all the Driscoll Children’s Hospitals throughout the state, and up to $50,000 will be donated to the hospitals,” said Rodriguez.

