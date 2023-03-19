HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dairy Queen announces its bringing back “Free Cone Day” on the first day of spring, to participating locations across Texas.

Customers can enjoy a free small vanilla ice cream cone on Monday, March 20, in celebration of the new season, a news release from Dairy Queen states.

“Signs that spring has arrived in Texas can be felt by the warm sun and Free Cone Day at DQ restaurants in Texas,” CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, Lou Romanus says.

The promotion takes place all day in participating “non-mall” locations and is limited to one ice cream cone per person while supplies last.

Additionally, the promotion may not valid on delivery or mobile orders, the release states.