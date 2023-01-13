MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen is moving forward with the Daffodil Avenue roadway improvement project, which will result in temporary road closures.

American Electric Power will be working on the relocation and installation of power infrastructures beginning Monday, Jan. 16.

Installations are expected to last through Jan. 27.

The project will affect traffic on Daffodil Avenue between Bentsen Road and 40th Street.

Those planning on being in the area between Jan. 16 and 27 are encouraged to find alternative routes and exercise caution when traveling near the area as traffic is expected to be delayed.