MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the City of McAllen moves forward with the Daffodil Avenue roadway improvement project, storm infrastructure construction will cause a road closure along Bentsen Road.

The city’s news release said the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Daffodil Avenue and Nolana Avenue and will begin on Monday, August 1, and will continue until August 19.

The city urges drivers to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise caution and patience when traveling along in the area. Drivers should expect some delays and congestion, added the city.

For status on this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department.