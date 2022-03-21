HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Puetro Rican rapper, Daddy Yankee, announced his retirement and a new album coupled with a farewell tour on Sunday.

The “King of Reggaeton” is retiring 18 years after breaking into the mainstream with the single “Gasolina.” The song is credited with introducing reggaeton to a worldwide audience.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, 45, made the announcement through a video where he thanked his fans for the support and gave a date for the release of his album “Legendaddy.”

“This career has been a marathon. I finally see the end goal. Now I’m going to enjoy what you’ve given me. People say I made this genre global, but it is you who gave me the keys to open the doors and make this genre the biggest in the world.” said the Reggaeton icon in his announcement.

“Legendaddy” will be the rapper’s first studio album since “Prestige,” which was released in 2012. He is amongst the best-selling Latin music artists and the first Latin artist to reach number one on Spotify according to USA Today.

He acknowledged the impact the music has made in the communities where the rapper grew up.

“In the barrios, where we grew up, most of us wanted to be drug dealers. Today, I go to barrios and the majority want to be artists, and that means a lot to me,” he said.

The album will be released on March 24, 2022. The U.S. tour will start in Portland on August 10 and end in New York on September 20 of this year.

Daddy Yankee is scheduled to perform in the Rio Grande Valley on September 16, 2022, at the Payne Arena. Tickets will go on sale on March 30 at 10 a.m.

The Reggaeton artist says the album will be his best production and include his defining styles.