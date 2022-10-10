BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Advocates gathered in support of the federal DACA program Monday morning in Brownsville, hoping to make their voices heard.

La Union del Pueblo Entero, like other pro-immigrant groups across the country, demonstrated against last week’s court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program started by executive order by President Barrack Obama in 2012.

A federal appeals court deemed the program illegal, sending the case back to a lower court for further deliberations. At the rally in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Brownsville, several DACA recipients said the uncertainty they face has to stop.

“We don’t want to be in the shadows, we don’t want to be in limbo, we don’t want to be scared, we just want to be free. We are in a country that is free so we want to be free,” said Maria Azuzara, DACA recipient.

While a decision is made on this program, experts recommend that DACA recipients renew their applications, even if they have time left before their renewal deadline. However, anyone not already in the DACA program may not apply.

“We don’t know what the future of DACA is going to be in the next month, two months, a year,” said Abraham Diaz, a former DACA recipient.