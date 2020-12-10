DACA reopens to new applicants, extends renewal period for current recipients

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is now accepting new applicants for the first time in three years.

“When I came to UTRGV around 2017, that’s when DACA got terminated,” Prospective DACA Applicant Samantha Aleman said. “And I was like, ‘you know what? God works in mysterious ways.”

Aleman is about to graduate. But because she’s undocumented, she was not hopeful for the future.

“I shouldn’t even work on working on my resume or LinkedIn or things like that,” she said. “As things are going, I don’t see it working for me. Then I found out and it kind of gave me motivation.”

Following a ruling by a federal judge, the Department of Homeland Security has begun accepting new applications for the Obama-era DACA program, and extended the renewal from one to two years.

“If they had deferred action for the rest of their lives, they’d be happy because they’re able to work, able to get licenses, able to get a social security card and can travel across the U.S. without issues,” Immigration Attorney Hugo Piña said. “If they get a better job in Houston, they can follow it. It puts them in a really good position.”

Piña says the order is a huge victory for immigrants, but there are downsides to having DACA opposed to residency: it must be renewed more frequently and does not provide a path to citizenship.

“That would be logical step, for them to be able to get that,” he said.

To be eligible for DACA, you must be 15 or older, have lived in the country prior to June 15, 2007 without — or with minor — interruptions, be in school, the military or have a GED or high school diploma and not have a serious criminal record.

“They can have what we call petty-type convictions —if they have one theft or one possession of marijuana, just possession that will be okay — but they can’t have DWIs, can’t have assault or family violence cases or felonies or significant misdemeanors,” Piña said.

DHS has stated it may seek to appeal the ruling, and a Texas federal judge is set to hear a case on whether is unlawful on Dec. 22. For now, the application is open.

“I’m in the process of getting everything together,” Aleman said. “When they give us the green light, I’m going to be the first one to apply.”

Approval can take anywhere from three to six months and requires a filing fee of $495.