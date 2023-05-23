LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney is warning about fraud schemes targeting the victims of the recent tornado in Laguna Heights.

Officials say scammers claim they are raising money to help the victims.

“It’s just sad. It’s sad,” said Laguna Heights resident Abel Montez.

Following the tornado that destroyed homes in Laguna Heights, people have shown their support by making charitable donations with some even raising money to help.

However, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says some of those fundraisers are fraudulent.

“We had received several complaints at the office, people that had bought, you know, benefit tickets, for example, a chicken benefit ticket, and were going to pick up the plates and there was nothing there,” said Saenz.

He said those behind these schemes could face charges and is asking the community to be mindful when donating money.

“We’re asking people to do your due diligence and contribute or support those organizations that you and I know are legitimate, like the Salvation Army or The United Way. Organizations that are established and we know for sure are reputable,” said Saenz.

Abel Montez is a victim of the May 13 tornado that killed one person and damaged many homes.

He finds it difficult that his community first had to deal with this disaster and now scams as well.

“It’s wrong. You’re taking advantage of the situation. You’re taking advantage of the system of the people that actually need it. It’s sad. It’s very disappointing and it’s very sad,” said Montez.

Another victim created a GoFundMe account to cover costs her insurance wouldn’t.

But with fake GoFundMe accounts being created, it takes away from the funds that could be used to recover.

“We got to make sure it’s a legitimate fund because there are a lot of people that are inconsiderate. We try to help them out. Make sure they are local people who were actually devastated by the storm,” said resident Juan Gomez.

Saenz strongly advises reporting any cases of fraud to his office or local authorities.