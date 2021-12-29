DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing three women in SPI

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty if a man accused of killing three women is found guilty of the crime.

On Tuesday, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office issued an intent to seek the death penalty against Yordi Barthelemy, a man accused of killing three women in South Padre Island in August.

Barthelemy, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, Odalys Hernandez, 46, and Sandra Napoles, 65 on Aug. 7 at a South Padre Island condo on the 1000 block of Padre Island Blvd. Police say the women are believed to be from the same family. However, police have not released a motive or possible connection Barthelemy had to the women.

Barthelemy initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was arrested in Port Isabel.

He is charged with capital murder and assault family violence.

Officials say Barthelemy is from Kerens, Texas, a small town in Northeast Texas. Two of the women were from Katy, Texas, and the other was from Kernes.

Barthelemy plead not guilty to the charges on Dec. 10.

The trial for this case is set for May 2, 2022.