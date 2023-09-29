BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on nearly 30 child sex crimes, authorities announced.

Ismael Garcia-Aguirre (Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

Ismael Garcia-Aguirre, 38, was arrested Sept. 19 on 19 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee, a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz stated. He appeared before the Cameron County Magistrate Thursday, where he was charged with an additional 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators received information that Garcia-Aguirre was communicating online with a minor via social media. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations led the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force and took Garcia-Aguirre into custody at his home in Brownsville with assistance from the DA’s office.

“I want to thank all law enforcement officers involved for assisting in the effort to keep our minors safe from exploitation,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz. “These collaborative efforts serve to identify, investigate, and prosecute bad actors and keep our communities safer. It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children. I urge parents to stay engaged with their children, keep a watchful eye on online presence and app usage, and never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating.”

Garcia-Aguirre was transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and his bond was set at $1 million. The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending, Saenz said.