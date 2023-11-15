SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers were arrested after a drug raid on their home revealed over 100 THC vape pens, authorities said.

Nicolas Mendoza, 17, and Edward Estrada, 17, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Cameron County DA

On Wednesday authorities executed a narcotics search warrant on a home located on the frontage road in San Benito, near Williams Road.

A search of the residence revealed $8,671, 18 bags of marijuana, 119 THC vape pens, a 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition including 12 gauge, 45 mm, and 9mm.

The two teenagers were arrested on site and transported to the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center where they are being held and are pending arraignment.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.