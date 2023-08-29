BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested and 16 others issued citations after a game room raid at a Brownsville home Tuesday.

The raid was conducted by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office at a residence on the corner of 6th and Adams Streets.

ValleyCentral spoke with Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, who said a neighbor reported unusual activity at the home.

Authorities set up surveillance before sending in undercover agents to play some of the games. The DA’s office secured a search warrant and subsequently shut down the business.

Saenz said law enforcement is aware of other game rooms in Brownsville.

“We know where they are, and if they don’t voluntarily shut down they can be expecting a visit from us in the very near future,” Saenz said.

The identities of those charged have not been released publicly, but Saenz added they will be arraigned Wednesday.