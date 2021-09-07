CycloBia Brownsville returns to an excited community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s been almost two years since CycloBia Brownsville has taken place. This year organizers are happy to bring the event back to the community.

Arturo Rodriguez, the Brownsville Director of Public Health and Wellness, said the event will give residents the opportunity to experience the outdoors in a car-free environment.

Rodriguez said throughout the event it is common to see people walk, jog, skate or bike throughout the streets of downtown Brownsville.







Photo Courtesy: Brownsville Public Health Department

Although CycloBia is taking place outdoors, Rodriguez encourages everyone to be mindful of others.

“It’s open-air, we do encourage people to wear a mask but because it’s open-air and the vaccinations, we know that the event itself is pretty safe being outdoors,” he said.

According to Rodriguez, resting areas, free bike rentals, and bike repairs will be available for the public.

Rodriguez said most people are familiar with the event’s street closures but wants to remind everyone that there will be street closures at 5:30 p.m. for the safety of all CycloBia participants.

“The main street that’s being closed for this is 7th street, so we have other streets that will remain open and are parallel to 6th street,” he said.

As one of the event organizers, Rodriguez said it has always been important to work closely with the police and traffic department to ensure alternate routes for drivers to commute while the event takes place.

Rodriguez said CycloBia will take place on Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A car show and artisan market will also be available for the public throughout the event.