EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A cyclist is in critical condition after being involved in an accident Friday night, Edinburg police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:59 p.m. at the 1000 block of East University Dr.

According to a news release, the 49-year-old Edinburg man suffered internal injuries and was rushed to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.

Investigators said, no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.