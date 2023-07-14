HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the CVS Pharmacy locations in Harlingen will be closing its doors next month.

Customers received a text from the company on Thursday and were told by the pharmacist that the CVS Pharmacy located at 118 E. Harrison Ave. will close on August 15. That is the store located across the street from Harlingen City Hall.

The text went on to say that prescriptions can still be filled at the store located at the intersection of Ed Carey Drive and Business 77 or any other CVS.

CVS Pharmacy, which is a subsidiary of CVS Health, is based in Rhode Island and has roughly 10,000 locations across the U.S. But in recent years the company has been closing stores nationwide.

In November 2021, the company announced it would close 900 locations over the next three years due to declining sales in underperforming stores and shoppers who buy more online. With 300 locations closed annually.

As of now, CVS Pharmacy has 15 locations across the Valley.