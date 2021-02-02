CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Brownsville

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—CVS Health announced they will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals on Feb. 11, at 70 CVS pharmacy locations across Texas, including the city of Brownsville.

Supplies, which are sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 38,000 total doses, according to a news release from CVS.

Participating CVS Pharmacies in Texas will include Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President, and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.