CVS adding 74 more COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas, including Hidalgo, Cameron

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CVS announced it would be adding 74 vaccination sites across the state of Texas.

According to a release, Hidalgo and Cameron County will be having additional locations.

CVS will begin taking appointments at the new locations on Saturday, March 13, and will begin administering as early as Sunday, March 14, said a release.

The new locations will bring a total of 180 locations across the state.

Anyone eligible to get the vaccine in Texas, including K-12 teachers and staff, and childcare workers, can make an appointment.

To register, you can head to CVS.com or use the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can call (800) 746-7287, said the release.

It is also stressed that walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be given.

Other counties include Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson.