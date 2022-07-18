HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted over $300,000 worth of alleged cocaine.

The Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

On Friday Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered a vehicle making entry from Mexico.

The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and after physically inspecting the vehicle, officers took out 20 packages of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

The alleged cocaine weighed over 47 pounds.

Officers arrested the driver and seized the narcotics and vehicle.

The case is under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.