BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project.

The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded former Mayor Tony Martinez, BPUB General Manager and CEO John Bruciak intentionally used “outdated information where it emphasized an exaggerated capacity shortage” and “portrayed as an emergency” for the project to be funded when presented to BPUB members and COB Commissioners.

“This is not fair they have a monopoly on us and they are not treating us fairly at all,” said Mary Helen Flores outside of BPUB’s Annex building.

Flores is the creator of a petition to oust Bruciak and launch a criminal investigation.

Flores and other customers that the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES team has spoken with agree with the auditor’s conclusion of the report to be forwarded to authorities for their review.

Potential action being taken may be a slower process than customers expect.

A Brownsville spokesperson told CBS 4 INVESTIGATES the audit report was accepted as credible and valid with no objections.

In a statement on BPUB’s website, “there are some potential factual issues“ regarding the Tenaska audit and will review the findings.

“I just hope that they just do it within the upcoming months,” said Ramirez in regards to BPUB reviewing the report.

The full Forensic Report is available here.

