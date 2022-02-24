SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pier 19 was a local favorite restaurant on South Padre Island with many members of the community having happy memories there.

Laurie Coker is one of them.

She could smell the smoke from the fire on Pier 19 early Wednesday morning. When she and others found out what it was, they realized decades of memories were gone.

Hours after the main building caught fire, the remains of Pier 19 are still smoldering.

Somewhere in the rubble that now may be gone forever are snapshots of the history of the island.

“One of the things I enjoyed about the place was being able to look at the old pictures. and there were a lot of old pictures of the island which are very fun to look at because I grew up down here, and I grew up coming here and I lived here in the 70s. and going into places locally that have those old photographs of what the island was back then, that’s fun. and those are hard to replace,” Coker recalled.

Lost amongst the memories is a location where friends could go to catch up and watch dolphins in the Laguna Madre.

“And I’ll miss the pier, the pier is a memory. you can see it on the other side, on the Port Isabel side, but it’s not the same.”

Wind conditions helped stoke the flames but quick actions from the fire department helped stop the fire from spreading to other businesses.

“When we arrived on the scene, the pier was totally engulfed. the fire department said they weren’t worried about the buildings they were concentrated on containing the fire so it wouldn’t spread to our boats,” said osprey cruises employee Robert Dunkin.

Even then, it took great effort to secure the osprey cruises boats.

“One of our captains actually jumped into the water, swam out to a boat and got on there, broke a window out, and got in there and got that one out. the second boat we actually had to go to the coast guard station and the coast guard actually brought us to that boat, get it untied, and get it away from the building.”

Both boats were unharmed in the blaze.

Dunkin says they will continue to offer their cruises from a location in Port Isabel.