DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several customers of Flamingo Pools said the company took tens of thousands of dollars but has not delivered on what they promised.

Mya Rivera said her brother ordered a pool last July, but the only thing they have to show for it is a hole in the ground and a broken fence,

“We’ve been waiting since last year. We thought our pool was going to be done by spring break this year. Spring break came, and nothing was done. Now we’re almost done with our summer, and still no pool.”

Rajesh Chiramel is another customer who also said he wasn’t satisfied with the company. He said he got his pool after months of delays but wasn’t satisfied with the quality of work,

“It needs to be finished and be a functional pool. That is where the project will end. But that’s not what happened.”

Dennis Gomez, the owner of Flamingo Pools, said he is trying to work with these customers to make things right.

“We’re reaching out to our customers. We want to make sure that all swimming pools are going to be done, or money returned.”

Gomez said his business has taken a financial hit and the fiberglass pool market as a whole is down.

He added that his business is no longer selling fiberglass pools.

“We’re selling concrete pools to build in our cash flow, so we can continue on our fiberglass pools.”

There is a question as to whether Gomez is even permitted to operate this type of business.

In 2016, a Hidalgo County District Court ruled that Gomez, “shall permanently desist and refrain”, from owning, operating, or managing a pool-related business.

Rivera is just one of several people we spoke with who filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and reported the company to the Attorney General’s office.