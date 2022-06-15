RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The valley got a sneak peek of the Texas heat this past weekend. Many looking for ways to cool down, but it could come with a price tag. Experts tell us there are options to save some cash.

“Whenever you’re not at home make sure you disconnect all major appliances, microwaves, washing machines, driers,” said Cleiri Quezada, Lead Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. bpub

Quezada said customers often call asking why their electricity bills are so high. One of the main reasons is not disconnecting their appliances. Their electric companies like Magic Valley Electric said it’s important to check for cracks around your home.

“That cold air is going to seep out of those cracks so we always recommend clocking them, so with the cold air leaving it’s going to require your a/c unit to work a little bit harder because that cold air has already left,” said Ronie Garza, Communications Coordinator for Magic Valley Electric Co-Op.

If you are not happy with what you are paying your electric company, there is room to negotiate or find a better plan.

“Members or consumers of Magic Valley who have a good thermostat can take advantage of that program as well as we do have a/c top-offs and a/c rebates on replacement,” said Garza.

While there are a number of ways customers can lower their prices, there are also growing concerns about whether our power grid can handle the heat.

“When we need to save up we start preparing customers we do send out notifications letting them know that perhaps they need to lower their usage at home for energy,” said Quezada.

BPUB and Magic Valley Electric Co-Op said they have programs to help customers lower their bills. Customers can also call their power company to try and get the best deals.