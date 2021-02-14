CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS: Texas Road Conditions

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cold weather is expected to sweep through the Rio Grande Valley all the way through the weekend and into next week.

Some freezing temperatures with freezing drizzle Sunday night through Monday morning and A HARD FREEZE is possible overnight Monday through Tuesday morning.

Check this map for current road conditions across the Rio Grande Valley:

TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather, though the best advice is to stay off the roads: