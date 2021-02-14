CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS: Texas Road Conditions

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cold weather is expected to sweep through the Rio Grande Valley all the way through the weekend and into next week.
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm threat increasing for the Rio Grande Valley
Some freezing temperatures with freezing drizzle Sunday night through Monday morning and A HARD FREEZE is possible overnight Monday through Tuesday morning.
Check this map for current road conditions across the Rio Grande Valley:
TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather, though the best advice is to stay off the roads:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control,so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snowplow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil, and antifreeze levels. Make sure the heater, brakes, and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.