Curious George: ‘Let’s Get Curious! exhibit to open at Children’s Museum of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville invites the public to the opening of their newest traveling exhibit, Curious George: ‘Let’s Get Curious!

The exhibit’s grand opening will be held on Thursday, June 10 at the Ringgold Civic Pavilion next to the Children’s Museum of Brownsville.

Visitors will be able to explore the gallery and join the world of Curious George.

Based on the characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories and animated television series on PBS KIDS, the exhibit’s visual style is aligned directly with that of its source material.

Exhibit pieces focus on interactive math, science, and engineering-based adventure. The gallery will as well allow parents and caregivers to play in the lives of their children.

Children will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Curious George as the gallery will have a variety of activities, including:

The ability to operate wheels to help George climb a building.

Sort and weigh fruits and vegetables at market produce.

Use their science skills to putt a hole of mini-golf.

Have their picture taken with the rocket from George’s space adventure.

Build a whirling in the country.

Visit a mini-museum dedicated to the long history of Curious George.

On opening day, Whataburger will be offering a free Whataburger to visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

The exhibit will remain open throughout the summer and up until Sunday, September 12.

For more information call (956) 548- 9300.