Curbside alcohol law to go into effect Sept. 1, servers fear for their income

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new law that allows curbside alcohol will go into effect September 1.

Co-sponsor, Representative Alex Dominguez told ValleyCentral he supported the alcohol bill [HB 1024] due to the effects he saw the pandemic have on bars and restaurants.

According to the Texas Tribune, more than 1.4 million Texans lost their jobs due to the pandemic between March and April of 2020. The unemployment rate peaked at 12.9% in April.

“It became very difficult for those restaurants that employ a lot of Texans to be able to stay open,” said Rep. Dominguez. “Once they were able to do curbside availability or deliveries, then they could certainly keep that revenue going and keep people employed.”

This bill will allow the purchase of alcohol from restaurants in to-go containers. The containers can not be opened on restaurant premises though.

Suerte Bar & Grill on Texas’ manager, Alonzo Amaya agrees that curbside delivery services kept him employed, but that his income was heavily affected by it.

“When we went back to normal, a lot of people were doing curbside and not a lot of people do tip when they’re doing curbside,” said Amaya.

Amaya added that he thinks this new curbside alcohol law, it’ll slow down guests dining in, it’ll reduce tips, and his income overall.

According to Rep. Dominguez, there is no food to alcoholic beverage ratio being implemented with this law.

Rep. Dominguez said he will also keep up to date on the numbers of DUI’s that happen after this law goes into effect. If there is an increase, the law will be reevaluated.

The curbside alcohol law was signed by both the House and Senate on May 12.