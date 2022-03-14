WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar secured $100 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hiring and contractors, pay adjustments, childcare, tuition assistance, and mental health resources.

According to the congressman’s news release, Cuellar secured the funding to ensure CBP has the necessary resources to maintain law enforcement personnel in the field while also supporting the agents’ off-duty needs.

“Border agents continue to be overwhelmed by the influx of migrants at our southern border,” said Congressman Cuellar.“For the past few years, I have witnessed this scenario time and again. Instead of conducting patrols and uncovering smuggling activity, Border Patrol agents are forced to spend the majority of their time caring for people already in custody and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security.”

In addition to the processing coordinators and personnel funding, the legislation also includes the following provisions for CBP:

$993,792,000 related to increased border management costs.

$125,489,000 for adjustments to pay based on technical assistance provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

$6,000,000 for Carrizo cane control.

$5,000,000 for tuition assistance.

$23,000,000 for onsite mental health clinicians and resiliency efforts.

$6,000,000 for caregivers and childcare services.

$5,000,000 for tribal roads used by the Border Patrol.

$20,000,000 for Border Patrol processing improvements.

The funding and language are included in the FY22 omnibus appropriations package.