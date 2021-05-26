Cuellar nominates Sharyland ISD student to West Point

SHARYLAND, Texas — On Wednesday U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar nominated a Sharyland High School senior to one of America’s prestigious military academies.

Matthew Worthington celebrated his acceptance to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Celebrating with Matthew were his coaches, family, teachers, and the congressman.

Congressman Cuellar nominated Matthew because he said he’s got what it takes.

“He’s got the grades, he’s got the judgment, he’s got the character, he’s got the intelligence to be a military officer. I just got back to West Point and he’s going to be at this campus that will really transform him into an officer of the best military in the history of the world, the United States Military.

Matthew personally thanked everyone in attendance for their dedication and support over the last six years.

Matthew was also awarded the Congressional Certificate of Recognition.