Cuellar, Cornyn hold roundtable in Laredo on problems facing the border

In this July 9, 2019, photo, staff escort immigrants to class at the U.S. government’s newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Following breakfast, children play soccer and then have classes in trailers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAREDO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (TX-28) will visit Carrizo Springs and Laredo Friday to see and hear about the problems facing officials along the border.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Border Report on Thursday that he will tour the Carrizo Springs facility, which holds undocumented migrants ages 13-17 and is located 125 miles southwest of San Antonio in a rural and desolate stretch of South Texas. The facility is run by U.S. Health and Human Services, which cares for undocumented migrant youth who are in the United States.

Prior to the tour, the Texas lawmakers will be having a roundtable with other local leaders about the impact the increase in migrants is having in their communities.

A joint press conference will follow the roundtable.

Cuellar told Border Report that the timing of Friday’s visit comes as the White House this week has made a point to not describe the situation on the Southwest border as a crisis, but he says it is. He says detention facilities are overrun, undocumented migrants are being released without COVID-19 tests and at least 118 have shown to have the virus. This includes 108 in Brownsville and at least 9 in El Paso.

It also follows Governor Greg Abbott’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley, where he spoke and called on the Federal government to provide help to border communities.