SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23 spoke with Thomas Ray Garcia, local author and executive director of CSLAP, to discuss an empowerment summit for college-bound students.

CSLAP stands for College Scholarship Leadership Access Program and it is all about trying to get students into college.

On August 5, CSLAP will host an empowerment summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is designed to help students feel empowered to go back to school. All high school students and incoming college freshmen are invited to participate.

The event will take place at the San Juan Advancement Center right next to the Boys and Girls Culb.

They will learn from community leaders about topics not often discussed in an academic setting — topics such as financial literacy, mental health awareness, the college admissions essay and so much more.

“We hope that we can bring community leaders together to give students a platform to stand on right before they go back to school,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he started CSLAP when he was a college freshman with the intention of giving students what he did not have as a new college student.

To register for the summit online for free visit CSLAPofficial.com/summit.