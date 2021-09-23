Crumbl Cookies to open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Thursday the newest addition to the Weslaco cookie scene, Crumbl Cookies.

Opening this fall, Crumbl Cookies is a family-owned cookie business.

Originally starting as a crazy idea by two cousins in Utah dedicated to take their ‘perfect cookie quest’ to the people, according to the Crumbl website.

Famously served in a pink box, Crumbl cookie stands out from other cookie competitors with its weekly rotating menu.

As the fastest growing cookie company, the brand focuses on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors of desserts and treats such as candies, pies, etc.

New flavors are added frequently, in addition to current recipes being improved and updated.