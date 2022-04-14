HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As families begin to travel across borders this holiday season the United States Customs and Border Protection reminds the public quantities are limited when crossing with cascarones.

CBP reminded the public that the confetti-filled eggshells are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger, according to a press release.

The eggs may contain confetti or other unregulated items. They may also be decorated, etched, or painted.

However, they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent the further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells, according to CPB.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous, and digestive systems.

CBP re-emphasized that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry. Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.